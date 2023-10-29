loading…

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip struggle to find shelter from Israeli bombs. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Tasneem Awni and her sister-in-law were cooking dinner on Friday, October 13, when Israeli planes dropped leaflets ordering the 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to flee to the south.

“Gaza City is now a battlefield,” the leaflet read.

Amid the panic, he and his extended family, who live together in an asbestos-covered house in Gaza, hastily gathered essential items, modest savings and a few pieces of clothing.

“When we left, the children and I shed tears. “That’s when I realized that my house is the most valuable thing I have, second only to my daughter,” he said as quoted by Middle East Eye, Sunday (29/10/2023).

With more than 12 family members, including her disabled mother-in-law in her 60s, the challenge of getting into a small car and running it remains daunting for Tasneem.

“My children are scared as the bombing continues,” he said.

According to this mother of three, the trip down south turned into a terrifying adventure.

Tens of thousands of refugees filled the streets, most of which were marked by bomb craters. Many people were seen riding in donkey-drawn carts, laden with sacks of flour and gas cylinders.

“I witnessed a new mother holding her baby in one hand and protecting her pregnant belly with the other, while walking with her children. It was a haunting sight,” he said.