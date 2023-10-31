There are two titles from PlayStation Studios coming soon to GOG coming soon: not only that God of Waras we had hypothesized yesterdaybut also Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

L’official announcement it was given directly from the digital store for PC, which we remember sells DRM-free versions of all the video games in its list. Unfortunately, the release date of the games on GOG is not known, but we can assume that we won’t have to wait long since both God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have already been available on Steam for some time.

