20 October – MILAN

Team by team, the list of injured or suspended players ahead of the ninth matchday of Serie A.

Injured: Koopmeiners (3 weeks), El Bilal Touré (4 months). Suspended: none.

Injured: Soumaoro (60 days), Posch (20 days), Lucumi (30 days), Kristiansen (25 days).

Disqualified: none.

Injured: Rog (season over), Hatzidiakos (to be evaluated), Lapadula (return in November), Capradossi (to be evaluated).

Injured: Maldini (to be evaluated), Pezzella (2 months), Bereszynski (7 days).

Injured: Christensen (to be evaluated), Dodo (6-8 months), Pierozzi (20 days), Mina (40 days), Castrovilli (to be evaluated).

Injured: Harroui (35 days), Kalaj (to be evaluated), Gelli (to be evaluated).

Injured: Messias (return on matchday 11) Suspended: Martinez (1).

Injured: Cuadrado (10 days), Arnautovic (20 days).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Alex Sandro (20 days), Danilo (20 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (disqualified for illegal betting).

Injured: Blin (30 days), Dermaku (to be evaluated).

Injured: Sportiello (to be evaluated), Kalulu (to be evaluated), Bennacer (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Krunic (to be evaluated), Chukwueze (1 month), Loftus-Cheek (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Maignan (1), Hernandez (1).

Injured: Bettella (7 days), Caprari (6 months), Izzo (to be evaluated).

Injured: Osimhen (30 days), Anguissa (20 days), Gollini (to be evaluated), Juan Jesus (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: none.

Injured: Kumbulla (3 months), Abraham (4 months), Sanches (5 days), Smalling (to be evaluated), Llorente (to be evaluated), Dybala (to be evaluated), Pellegrini (to be evaluated).

Injured: Fiorillo (to be evaluated).

Injured: Viti (to be evaluated), Alvarez (to be evaluated).

Injured: Djidji (60 days), Soppy (60 days), Buongiorno (to be evaluated), Zapata (to be evaluated)

Injured: Ebosse (8 months), Davis (30 days), Ehizibue (40 days), Deulofeu (110 days), Brenner (90 days), Semedo (15 days). Disqualified: none.

Injured: Braaf (to be evaluated), Cabal (to be evaluated), Doig (to be evaluated).

October 20, 2023 (modified October 20, 2023 | 1:57 pm)

