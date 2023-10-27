Team by team, the list of players injured or suspended in the tenth matchday of Serie A

Team by team, the list of injured or suspended players ahead of the tenth matchday of Serie A.

Injured: El Bilal Touré (4 months).

Injured: Soumaoro (60 days), Posch (20 days), Lucumi (30 days).

Injured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated), Aresti (to be evaluated).

Injured: Pezzella (a month and a half). Disqualified: none.

Injured: Mina (to be evaluated), Dodo (6 months), Castrovilli (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Gelli (to be evaluated), Harroui (30 days).

Disqualified: Mazzitelli (1).

Injured: Messias (return on the 12th day), Jagiello (return on the 12th day).

Injured: Cuadrado (to be evaluated), Arnautovic (20 days).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Alex Sandro (10 days), Danilo (10 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months).

Injured: Blin (13 days), Dermaku (to be evaluated).

Injured: Okafor (2 days), Bennacer (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Chukwueze (1 month), Sportiello (to be evaluated), Jovic (to be evaluated), Loftus-Cheek (to be evaluated).

Injured: Izzo (7 days), Cittadini (7 days), Caprari (6 months).

Disqualified: D’Ambrosio (1), Gomez (two years for doping).

Injured: Osimhen (30 days), Juan Jesus (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kumbulla (2 months), Abraham (3 months), Sanches (to be evaluated), Dybala (to be evaluated), Pellegrini (25 days).

Injured: Fazio (to be evaluated).

Injured: Alvarez (to be evaluated), Viti (to be evaluated), Obiang (to be evaluated), Henrique (to be evaluated).

Injured: Djidji (40 days), Soppy (10 days), Schuurs (season over) and Valsic (to be evaluated).

Injured: Ebosse (8 months), Davis (7 days), Ehizibue (30 days), Lovric (to be evaluated), Deulofeu (100 days), Brenner (80 days).

Injured: Braaf (to be evaluated), Cabal (to be evaluated), Hien (to be evaluated).

October 27, 2023 (modified October 27, 2023 | 5:54 pm)

