Residents fled from the northern region to the southern Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – Palestinians in Gaza face mass ethnic cleansing as Israel orders half the population in the densely populated strip to flee amid continued aerial bombardment and dwindling resources on the ground.

UN human rights (HAM) expert Francesca Albanese warned about this on Saturday (14/10/2023).

“In the name of self-defense, Israel seeks to justify actions it considers ethnic cleansing,” said UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, noting, “Israel has carried out mass ethnic cleansing against Palestinians under the fog of war.”

“There is a grave danger that what we are witnessing may be a repeat of the Nakba of 1948, and the Naksa of 1967, but on a larger scale,” he warned, referring to Israel’s mass expulsion of 1 million Palestinians from their homes and land in 1947-1948 and 1967.

“The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again,” he stressed.

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees warned on Saturday that their shelters in Gaza were “no longer safe.”

The agency added that the region’s 2.3 million residents were quickly running out of water. Israel turned off electricity to Gaza after the Hamas attack last Saturday.

Israel’s actions exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region, which has been under an illegal blockade since 2007.

The UN on Friday warned that Israel’s evacuation order targeting the 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza would create a “humanitarian catastrophe” equivalent to a “death sentence” for those who are sick and hospitalized, given that the hospital system is already running low. operating and several hospitals are no longer operational because they were bombed by Israel.