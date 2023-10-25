loading…

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo/UN

NEW YORK – Secretary General (Secretary General) PBB Antonio Guterres was involved in a heated dispute with Israel regarding his statement. Guterres said he was surprised that the Israeli government had misinterpreted a statement he made to the UN in which he justified the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel was furious that Guterres said that Hamas attacks could not be seen in a vacuum, but occurred after decades of occupation.

“It is also important to realize that Hamas attacks do not occur in a vacuum. “The Palestinian people have been subjected to a suffocating occupation for 56 years,” the Portuguese man told the UN Security Council, last Tuesday or Wednesday.

Guterres also accused Israel of clear violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, and insisted that a humanitarian ceasefire was essential, a position almost accepted by the United States (US) even though they did not use the term ceasefire, but rather “humanitarian pause ”.

Without mentioning Israel by name, a visibly angry Guterres made a press statement in New York recalling that in his speech on Tuesday, he specifically said that Palestinian grievances could not justify the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas.

“I am surprised by the misunderstanding in some of my statements… as if I were condoning acts of terror committed by Hamas. This is wrong. “What happened was just the opposite,” said Guterres, denying Israel’s accusations and insisting that it was necessary to re-establish the truth, as quoted by The Guardian, Thursday (26/10/2023).

In his statement on Wednesday, Guterres pointed out that in his speech he stated: “But the complaints of the Palestinian people cannot justify the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas. And these horrific attacks cannot justify collective punishment against the Palestinian people.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, responded by accusing the UN of continuing bias and hatred against Israel.

“It is a disgrace for the UN that the UN Secretary General did not take back his words and could not even apologize for his words yesterday. He should resign. The Secretary-General has once again twisted and distorted reality. Yesterday he clearly said that the massacres carried out by Hamas did not occur in a vacuum. “Everyone understands well that the meaning of these words is that Israel is guilty of Hamas’ actions or at least shows its understanding of the ‘background’ that led to the massacre carried out by Hamas,” he said.

