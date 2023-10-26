Guterres speech at the UN

Israel-Gaza war, Secretary Guterres lashes the UN

An intervention that shakes the UN Security Council. Antonio Guterres opens the special meeting of the Council, convened to discuss the crisis in Middle East. “The attacks of Hamasthey did not happen out of nowhere”, the general secretary refers to history and recalls how “the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation“, even if, “the suffering of a people cannot justify the appalling attacks of Hamas, they cannot justify the collective punishment of a people”, added Guterres who spoke of “clear violations of humanitarian law” in Gaza, and asked a cease fire immediately.



WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF THE SPEECH

Israel’s reaction and fear for Europe

Per Israel Guterres’ words sound like one provocation. UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan asks for the resignation of Secretary Guterres and harshly attacks his position: “It shows how completely disconnected he is from the reality of our region” he says. “His remarks constitute justificationand shocking about terrorism and murder“, declares Erdan. Europe will be next to be hit by Hamaswill have terrorists at the door” is what Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared

