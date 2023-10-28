loading…

The UN General Assembly calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Al Arabiya

NEW YORK – UN General Assembly called out ceasefire humanity will be implemented immediately Gaza Strip . The call was issued on the 21st day of the Israel-Hamas armed conflict when the Zionist army announced it would expand its ground operations into the devastated region.

The non-binding resolution, which was criticized by Israel and the United States (US) for not mentioning Hamas by name, received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.

Israel angrily rejected the move, saying it would use all means at its disposal to confront Hamas.

“Today is a day that will be considered infamy. “We have all witnessed that the UN no longer has the slightest legitimacy or relevance,” said Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan.

“You are a disgrace,” he exclaimed.

“Israel will continue to defend itself. “We will defend our future, our existence by ridding the world of the crimes of Hamas so that they no longer threaten other people,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Meanwhile Hamas welcomed calls to end the conflict.

“We demand its immediate implementation to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians,” read a statement issued by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of the rival Palestinian Authority said that as Israel’s campaign reaches new peaks of brutality, there is a strong international position that rejects Israel’s unrestrained aggression.