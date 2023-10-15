loading…

Thousands of pregnant women in Gaza are experiencing difficult times. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – As many as 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza face a “nightmare” situation with the blockaded territory’s healthcare system on the verge of collapse. This was stated by the representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Palestine, Dominic Allen.

The health care system in Gaza is very important. The country is under attack, on the brink of collapse, and the pregnant women we worry so much about have nowhere to go. “They are facing unthinkable challenges,” Allen said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Allen said about 5,000 of the 50,000 pregnant women expected to give birth in the coming months, and some of them may face complications.

“Imagine going through that process in the final stages and last trimester before giving birth, with possible complications, without clothes, without hygiene, support, and unsure about what will happen the next day, the next hour, the next minute for themselves and for themselves themselves. their unborn child,” Allen said.

The story that came out of the hospital was “horrifying,” Allen said. A midwife at a maternity hospital in Gaza told Allen that since the start of the conflict, some midwives have not even been able to reach the maternity ward to provide assistance because of the unsafe environment.

“Humanitarian aid and supplies to Gaza must be allowed to enter. There must be a humanitarian corridor opened, and humanitarian laws obeyed. “Therefore, pregnant women must have access to health services that can save lives,” said Allen.

(ahm)