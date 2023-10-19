Suara.com – UMKM Sahabat Sandi Uno Ciamis, together with the Islamic Association, has held a cheap basic food bazaar that helps people face economic challenges.

This event was also marked by enthusiastic support for Sandiaga Uno so that Sandiaga would become a candidate for Vice President in the 2024 presidential election.

Maryam Shofiah, chairman of the Islamic Wife Association (Persistri), Ciamis Regency, welcomed the cheap basic food bazaar enthusiastically because it was believed to be very helpful.

Apart from that, they hope that their dreams will come true, the women from Persistri are no less enthusiastic, giving full prayers and support to Sandiaga Uno and highlighting the importance of Sandiaga Uno’s role in helping the Indonesian people.

“Hopefully what Mr. Sandi Uno hopes to become vice presidential candidate can come true. We really support him because he is close to us, with MSMEs, we have supported him for a long time, especially our Persistri support,” said Maryam, written on Thursday (19/10 /2023).

“We offer prayers so that Mr. Sandi’s wishes can come true, God willing, our prayers are the best for Mr. Sandi,” continued Maryam.

Not only that, Juju Julaeha, a cheap basic food buyer from the Jl RTA Sunarya area, Ciamis, tirelessly provides his support for Sandiaga Uno as vice presidential candidate. Juju saw that Sandiaga Uno had religiosity in the religious field and had a good record of achievement in religious matters.

“Pak Sandi is very suitable to be vice presidential candidate because his religious field is very good. I really agree with Pak Sandi being vice presidential candidate, we support him with prayers, we invite the closest and furthest family to vote for Mr Sandiaga,” said Juju.

They don’t just stop at verbal support. They expressed their readiness to support him with prayers, and even planned to invite the family, both closest and furthest, to elect Sandiaga Uno as vice presidential candidate.

Raden Inten, one of the buyers of the basic food bazaar and a business actor from Sindang Rasa Village, Jl Sudirman, fully supports Sandiaga Uno.