Ultimate Thor returns and we already have a preview that shows that he will stop at nothing in the new Marvel adventures.

Jonathan Hickman is relaunching the Ultimate Universe and his God of Thunder isn’t messing around! In this exciting comic preview, Ultimate Thor goes on a quest for Mjolnir and proves that you don’t have to get in his way, as he can be crushed.

The Ultimate Invasion saga kept us guessing, and when the smoke screen cleared, a new Ultimate Universe emerged. However, thanks to the intervention of The Maker, this world was drastically distanced from the Marvel Universe we know.

Old heroes, new stories.

The burden of assembling the necessary heroes now falls on Iron Lad (a version of Tony Stark more similar to Kang than Iron Man) and Reed Richards / Doctor Doom. In this sneak peek at Ultimate Universe #1, we discover that Ultimate Thor was once held captive in Asgard, but is now free and eager to retrieve the legendary Mjolnir from him. However, this version of the hero will stop at nothing, and his relationship with his home, Asgard, is likely to be very different from that of his counterpart on Earth-616.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics

Judging by the previously revealed cover, Sif will likely join the fight on Earth-616, although Marvel Comics has yet to announce plans for a new Ultimates Avengers series. But what we will have are Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men and Ultimate Black Panther.

In Ultimate Universe #1, Jonathan Hickman teams up with Stefano Caselli to lay the foundation for a new line of Ultimate Comics. In this essential oversized issue, we’ll enter a new era of Ultimate storytelling, filled with bold takes on iconic Marvel characters and previews of upcoming Ultimate titles, including the recently revealed Ultimate Spider-Man.

It has been announced that the latter will feature an older Peter Parker, married to Mary Jane and with two children. Find out more about this new family dynamic in the spider world by clicking here.

Jonathan Hickman reveals what prompted him to reboot the heroes.

“What made Ultimate Universe really interesting originally was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, at the time you lived. What does the world we live in look like now? It’s shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. “The idea of ​​what it would be like to see the genesis of superheroes in a completely new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

