The AIAC president defends the number one of the FIGC from those who call on him to resign: “With regard to betting and doping, we remember that the Federation has clear rules, applied with speed, justice and humanity. We invite Gravina to continue in his work”

After the betting case, Gabriele Gravina has ended up in the sights of several politicians who are inviting him without too many words to resign. In defense of the federal president, the number one of the Assoallenatori Renzo Ulivieri has now taken to the field: “We were surprised by the attacks on the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina. In our opinion, attacks were instrumental and also dangerous. Perhaps those who intervened did not he knows it, but this type of declaration risks causing Italy to leave UEFA and FIFA, which do not tolerate political interference in the management of the federations. Precisely now, moreover, that President Gravina has obtained the organization of the 2032 European championship, with clear positive repercussions on the country’s infrastructure system, one of the cruxes of this inappropriate controversy”.

The former coach then intervenes on the case of the moment: “Regarding betting and doping, mentioned in political statements, we would like to remember that the FIGC has clear rules, applied with speed, justice and humanity. We also believe that there is no federal president who alone can resolve the economic crisis that is gripping the whole of Europe. We say all this without wanting to color our position politically but only for the sake of truth. We therefore invite President Gravina to continue in his work”.