loading…

The Admiral Essen frigate, one of several Russian warships to leave Crimea amid the growing threat of Ukrainian missile attacks. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Warships of the Black Sea Fleet Russia has left Crimea amid the growing threat of Ukrainian missile attacks. This came after a series of attacks on the fleet’s headquarters.

A report by independent news outlet The Bell, citing satellite imagery shared by a Russian pro-war military blogger, revealed the transfer of the warships.

The frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, three submarines, five large landing ships and several small missile boats are now moored at the port of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The Admiral Makarov became the flagship of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet after the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva last year.

Satellite imagery dated October 1-2 showed that a large landing craft, minesweeper and other small vessels had been moved from Sevastopol in southwestern Crimea to the port of Feodosia, located east of the peninsula.

Sevastopol was the target of two major Ukrainian missile attacks last month, with the September 13 attack causing severe damage to submarines and large landing craft, and the September 22 attack hitting the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

The British Ministry of Defense said on Monday that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet would likely move to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol, while projecting power through increased use of the Navy’s air power.

Bell noted that Russian warships could still launch cruise missiles at targets in Ukrainian territory from their current ports.

But the relocation of the ships likely means Moscow will not be able to disrupt Ukraine’s grain exports in the future and cast doubt on the fleet’s overall value.