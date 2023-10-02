loading…

Ukrainian drones bombard Russian cruise missile factory. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – A factory that produces cruise missile Kh-59 at Russia the west was hit by several drone Ukraine over last weekend. This was revealed by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence (GUR) on Monday.

“Three of four drones attacked the Smolensky Aviation Factory on Sunday, causing significant damage and disrupting rocket production,” GUR said in a statement on its Telegram channel as quoted by Newsweek, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The city of Smolensk is located about 400 kilometers west of Moscow, near Russia’s border with its ally Belarus.

GUR added that the Kh-59 missile is one of the most frequently used missiles by the Russian Air Force to hit military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an air defense system destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Smolensk region. Shortly afterwards, it is said that two other drones were destroyed in the area.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attempted to carry out several terrorist attacks in the Smolensk region using UAVs. “In total, 5 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully destroyed by the Ministry of Defense’s air defense and electronic warfare troops in the Smlensk region and its surroundings,” said Vasily Anokhin, acting governor of Smolensk on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

“There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are available on site,” he added.

The Kyiv Independent on Sunday reported that the missile factory was operated by Russia’s state-owned Tactical Missile Armament company.

(ian)