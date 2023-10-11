loading…

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. Photo/Evening Standard

KIEV – A number of social media accounts and pro-Kremlin media reported on the secret service Russia found that the country’s passport belonged to Olena Zelenska, the First Lady Ukraine which is hidden.

“In Crimea, while assessing the price of Volodymyr Zelensky’s nationalized apartment, his wife Olena’s bag was found.⠀ A Russian passport in Zelenskaya’s name and a large amount of money were found inside,” claimed an account on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as quoted by Euronews, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

The scenes were allegedly filmed in the couple’s apartment in Yalta, the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.

However, there are several inconsistencies in the video that raise doubts about the authenticity of the document.

After performing a reverse image search on the First Lady’s passport photo, Euronews found the original photo on her official Instagram account. The photo was posted in March 2023 during Zelenska’s visit to Lithuania.

However, the passport was reportedly issued in 2014 – almost ten years before Olena Zelenska posted the photo.

The photo also does not meet the criteria for a Russian passport. According to the Russian government website, when taking a passport photo, one’s mouth should be closed and facial expression should also be neutral, which is not the case for the First Lady of Ukraine.

Another inconsistency is the passport number. In Russia, the first two digits indicate the region where the passport was issued.

In the video, you can see that the first two digits, namely 20, represent the Voronezh region which is located in southwest Russia.