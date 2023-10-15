Antonio Tajani (photo Lapresse)

Ukraine: Tajani, ‘agreement reached for reconstruction of Odessa cathedral’

”An agreement has been reached for the reconstruction of the Odessa cathedral”. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani from Kiev, explaining that ”Italy will provide the best architects for the reconstruction of this cathedral”. It is, Tajani added, ”a clear political and cultural message to Ukraine from Italy”.

Ukraine: Tajani on USA, it would be a mistake not to support Kiev

“The United States will make its decision but at this moment it would be a mistake not to support Ukraine: there is a need to work in favor of Ukraine.” The head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani, said this in Kiev in a short statement to the press before the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Ukraine: Tajani, ‘it was wrong not to send weapons, the EU remains united’

”The choices on Ukraine must be unitary. There must be no rifts on the European front, because the strength of the EU is in its unity. Ukraine is fighting for all of us and we must support it”. Thus Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in an interview with La Stampa while he will shortly be ”in Kiev with the other European Foreign Ministers, to give a further signal of cohesion and talk about reconstruction”. And on the announcement made by the pro-Putin Robert Fico, after the victory in the elections in Slovakia, to stop military aid to Ukraine, Tajani says ”it is not a positive message. Having said that, let’s see what Fico will actually do, beyond the announcements, because the government has not yet taken office”.

But even the United States, to avoid the shutdown, had to deny the 6 billion dollars promised to Kiev. It’s opening up ”This is the phase in which a path to peace will have to be found. We will keep the promise made at the G7 last July to help Ukraine build an army capable of defending itself. On the other hand, we will work to broaden consensus on Zelensky’s 10-point peace formula. It would help to involve other global players, such as India, Brazil and African countries, but above all we must convince China to let Russia sit at the negotiating table”, explained the head of the Farnesina.

On the return of the Wagnerians to Ukraine, Tajani states that ”Wagner’s militia is always a danger, an element of instability, but it does not influence the choices of the Russian government. And now that its founder has died, it no longer has the strength it once had”.

Ukraine: Tajani, broader consensus on “just peace”

At the Kiev meeting, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will guarantee Tajani’s Ukrainian authorities some political commitments. First of all, Farnesina sources inform, to follow up on the G7 joint declaration on guarantees for Ukraine, commitments that the Italian presidency of the G7 in 2024 will also follow to expand the number of countries involved in the initiative. The second point that Italy wants to pursue, according to Tajani, is “to work to broaden consensus on Zelensky’s 10-point peace formula but by involving other global actors (India, Brazil, China, African countries) on the example of the meeting of Jeddah, with the aim of arriving at a “just” peace”.

Ukraine: Farnesina notes, EU support and reconstruction in Kiev

The Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, is in Ukraine, in Kyiv, to participate in an informal session of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, currently underway. You explain it in a note from the Farnesina. “Opened by Ukrainian President Zelensky, the Council, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, intends to promote a discussion between the 27 Ministers and the Ukrainian Authorities on how to continue the support of the Union in Kyiv, also with a view to post-war reconstruction”. “On the sidelines of the work of the Foreign Affairs Council, in which the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba participates, the Deputy Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with the Ukrainian authorities. Tajani will also chair with the Ukrainian Minister of Culture Karandieiev a meeting dedicated to the Italian patronage for the reconstruction of Odessa “, we read again in the note.

“The meeting – continues the Farnesina note – will be attended by the Governor and the Mayor of Odessa, the President of the Triennale di Milano Boeri and the President of the MAXXI Foundation Giuli, as well as trade associations and companies participating in the Interministerial Coordination Table dedicated to the prospects for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Italian effort to safeguard the artistic and cultural heritage will culminate in the official assumption of patronage for the reconstruction of the City and Region of Odessa by Italy through a joint statement from Vice Prime Minister Tajani and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal. “Italy intends to be at the forefront of the reconstruction effort in Ukraine and in particular in Odessa,” declared Tajani, who added that “we want to put the excellent realities that our country can boast in the field of restoration at the service of our Ukrainian friends”. Launched last July in the hours following the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral of Odessa, the Italian project aims to bring together Italian and international cultural institutions, architecture and engineering firms, companies and economic entities, on the theme of the urban and architectural regeneration of cities and cultural heritage of Ukraine, creating a European hub for reconstruction, with particular attention to social infrastructure such as schools and cultural institutions.

