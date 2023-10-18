loading…

Ukraine attacks two Russian bases using US-supplied ATACMS missiles for the first time. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

KYIV – Ukrainian forces, for the first time, attacked two major air bases Russia using long-range ATACMS missiles supplied by the United States (US).

The attack on two targets behind enemy lines took place last Tuesday. This was revealed by American officials as reported by the New York Times, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Ukraine’s use of ATACMS long-range missiles came as a surprise as US President Joe Biden overcame his long-standing reluctance to provide the weapon to Kyiv.

According to US officials, Biden allowed the Pentagon to secretly deliver the weapons in recent days.

The decision to send the missiles represents a shift by the Biden administration at a time when Ukraine’s military is struggling with a counteroffensive in the country’s south and east.

Biden worries that sending more powerful weapons could escalate conflict with Russia.

A US official familiar with the attack said Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles to attack two air bases in territory occupied by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Ukrainian special operations forces said the attack damaged the runway and destroyed nine helicopters, an ammunition depot, an anti-aircraft missile launcher and military equipment.

These claims have not been independently verified.