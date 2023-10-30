Ukraine, Shoigu attacks Italy

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which we have been witnessing for two years, does not seem to want to stop. Clashes for control continue Donetsk region. Despite the huge human losses, war escalation is within the reach of the day; today theUkrainian aeronautics intensified the fighting with the launch of 16 attacks against Russian enemies.

The Russian defense minister Sergei Shoiguduring his recent visit to China, accused theWestincluding Italy, to be part of the NATO countries whose “political initiatives contribute to militarization and to arms race“.

Referring to the current situation, Shoigu also added how “NATO is hiding the buildup of military forces in the Asia-Pacific region with an ostentatious desire for dialogue.” In response, Moscow concentrated 40 thousand soldiers in the Avdiivka area.

Subscribe to the newsletter