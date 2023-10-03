loading…

Ukraine claims Russia lost 40 artillery systems and 15 tanks in a day. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Russia lost 40 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day. That’s the latest report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine amidst intense counterattacks from Kiev.

In a post on social media, the Ukrainian General Staff said since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Moscow has lost 279,440 troops, 4,732 tanks, 9,008 armored personnel vehicles, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters and 6,565 artillery systems such as quoted from Newsweek, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

This claim has not been able to be independently verified. Estimates of the number of military casualties in the conflict vary widely, and the figures given by Ukraine generally exceed those given by its Western allies. Meanwhile, Russia rarely releases figures for the number of its troops killed, but when they do, the estimates are much lower than Ukraine’s estimates.

Both Ukraine and Russia are suffering mounting losses, nearly four months since the start of Kiev’s long-awaited counteroffensive.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, in its latest analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, said Kiev forces are making slight advances in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border region amid ongoing counteroffensive operations in parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast west and near Bakhmut on Monday.

The think tank said geolocation footage published on Monday showed that Ukrainian forces made little progress northwest of Novomayorske, a village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol, western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Bakhmut, which was the scene of the most intense fighting in the war.

ISW said it updated its assessment on Sunday that Ukrainian forces lost positions in the trench system southwest of Robotyne, a key village on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia front, as a result of Russian counterattacks between September 13 and 30.

The think tank said geolocation footage published on Monday and satellite imagery showed that Ukrainian forces likely retook the position between September 12 and 17 and were currently holding it.