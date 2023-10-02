loading…

KIEV – Ukraine dismissed natural shocks after the Congress United States of America (US) decided not to provide assistance in its emergency bill to prevent a government shutdown or shutdown.

“We do not feel that US support has been destroyed… because America understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters as he welcomed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell as quoted from Reuters, Monday (2/10/2023).

Elections are close in several Western countries, especially in the US which will be held next year where former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican Party in its bid to return to the White House. Some right-wing Trump supporters in the US Congress have called for ending Ukraine aid.

Republicans already control the House of Representatives, one of the two chambers of the US Congress. Although most Republican lawmakers still support Kiev, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced to rely on Democrats to pass measures this weekend to keep the government running, and may need to rely on them again to support a bill funding Ukraine. Right-wing Republican groups threatened to try to remove him.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the DPR will pass a policy to maintain the flow of aid to Ukraine. Biden on Sunday pressed Republican members of Congress to support the aid, saying he was sick and tired of the political abyss that has nearly closed the government.

Kuleba said Ukraine had very in-depth discussions with both members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, and expected aid to continue.

Meanwhile, Russia hailed the vote in the US Congress as a sign of growing divisions in Western countries, although the Kremlin predicted Washington would continue to support Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the disappearance of aid to Ukraine was a temporary phenomenon.

“America will continue to be involved in this conflict, even directly involved,” said Peskov.

“But we have repeatedly said before that in our estimation, fatigue from this conflict, fatigue from the completely unreasonable sponsorship of the Kiev regime, will increase in various countries, including the United States,” he said.

