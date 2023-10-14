In Prague Sudakov scored and, in the 95th minute, Karavayev. Ukrainians second, but with two more games played than the Azzurri

The qualification plans for the next European Championships, which will be held in Germany in the summer of 2024, risk becoming complicated for Italy and for Spalletti. Rebrov’s Ukraine doesn’t miss a beat and with the victory over North Macedonia, the third of these qualifiers, they momentarily move to second place in the standings, awaiting Italy-Malta to be played in Bari. The jewel of Shaktar Sudakov is decisive , who scored after half an hour, and Karavayev, who closed the game in injury time, in the 95th minute.

Ukraine has +3

—

Thanks to the 2-0 win over Macedonia, Ukraine temporarily moves into second place in group C, with 10 points (+3 over third-placed Italy and -3 over first-placed England). However, the Azzurri have two games in hand. As mentioned, the Azzurri are on the pitch against Malta tonight, kick-off at 8.45pm at San Nicola in Bari, and they already have the opportunity to put the table back in order. After that, the matches against England, North Macedonia, and the direct clash with the Ukrainians await us, which risks being the decisive one for the fate of the two teams.