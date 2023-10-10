loading…

The US will focus on helping Israel rather than Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The White House is seeking to include Ukraine funding in an urgent package for Israel. In the hope that it will help avoid House Republicans’ resistance to further aid to Kiev.

House Republicans have signaled strong support for Israel and accelerated efforts to elect a new House speaker. Meanwhile, the White House has reportedly decided to capitalize on the momentum and pair urgent funding to Tel Aviv with a Ukrainian military package.

US administration officials are said to have held talks with key figures in the House and Senate to secure additional military supplies for Israel. According to media in the US, the request could be submitted to the US Congress as early as next week.

“More of that funding will probably be diverted to Israel,” Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst at the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

“And I think the American people see that Ukraine is incapable of mounting a counterattack and billions of dollars have been spent and there are no results to show for it. So European countries think the same way,” said Maloof.

Maloof said that as we approach a winter that promises to be much more severe than in previous years, European countries will pay more attention to their essential needs for survival. “So I think in terms of US funding, first of all, nothing will be missed. because we can’t get a DPR speaker and the DPR can’t take any action unless and until the DPR has a permanent DPR speaker,” he said.

It is unclear how big Israel’s aid package will be. However, according to Maloof, the Israeli lobby in DC appears to be much stronger than the Ukrainian lobby. Before the Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration was considering seeking a $100 billion package for Ukraine.

“However, some members of the Republican Freedom Caucus have signaled that they oppose combining Israel and Ukraine aid in one bill. I will not vote to fund Ukraine,” Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told the US press.

Previously, the National Security Council’s Strategic Communications coordinator, John Kirby, said the US was very capable of supporting Ukraine and Israel. Although Biden administration officials boldly claim that Washington can fund both, that is not the case.