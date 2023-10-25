Ukraine has begun evacuating hundreds of girls and boys from 31 locations in the Kherson and Donetsk regions, in the south-east of the country, where Russian attacks have intensified in recent days. According to the country’s authorities, staying in those areas is now too dangerous: for this reason it has been recommended that anyone under the age of 18 leave the area accompanied by a parent or a guardian. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk spoke of around 800 girls and boys.

For about two weeks the Russian offensive has resumed on the front line of the eastern territories managed by the separatists supported by Russia and then annexed to the country with the farce referendums of a year ago. The Russian army besieged Adviivka, which is about 20 kilometers from Donetsk, and also began attacking Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, about 300 kilometers further north. The region’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday morning that a 42-year-old man from Kherson was killed in a shelling. Prokudin added that in the last 24 hours the Russian army had carried out 35 airstrikes on the region.

This is not the first time that similar evacuations have been organized in Ukraine. Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson regional government, said some families were reluctant to leave their homes, even though the risks of attacks and shelling had increased. Vereshchuk urged people who have been advised to leave to do so as soon as possible and said he had asked some international organizations for help to facilitate the movement. Meanwhile, the government has promised to resettle families in safer areas of the country.

