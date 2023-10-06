Ukraine in the EU, here’s how much membership would cost. The other member countries would become net contributors. The estimates

The Europa it does not give up Ukraine but is even preparing to open the doors for her an entry between member countries. Not only to the government led by Zelensky but also the will of the Brussels leaders yes it would also extend to the Eastwith the possibility of annexing also the Balkan countries. But all this would have a cost and the Financial Times took care of doing the math in the EU’s pocket. According to internal estimates of the common budget of the European Union, Ukraine’s accession to the EU it would give Kiev the right to around 186 billion of euros in seven years, transforming for the first time “many” of the current Member States in net contributors. The British newspaper reports an internal model emerging from Brussels on the potential accession of nine new member states. The study by EU officials, reported by the FT, used the existing rules for the Union budget tofor the period 2021-27 applying them to an enlarged encompassing union Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and six Western Balkan states.



Adding to the existing budget of the nine countries, in the multiannual financial framework, would be 256.8 billion. For the current Member States the effect would be one cutting agricultural subsidies by around a fifth. The current budget would increase by 21% to reach 1,470 billion euros, equal to approximately 1.4% of the gross income of the 36 countries. But for the first time the Italian government has come to a sharp halt on weapons for Ukraine. The Minister of Defense Crosetto he says it clearly: “We can’t afford it anymore, there is the risk of not having any more for ourselves afterwards. When we talk about supplies to Ukraine there are two aspects”, Crosetto points out, “one political and then the technical one, to see what we are able to give without endangering the need to preserve the Italian defense Always. There is a continuous request from the Ukrainian side for aid, we need to check what we are able to give compared to what they would need: the availability of the eighth package is there”.

