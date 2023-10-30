loading…

Ukraine claims its forces shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

KYIV – Ukraine claims its forces have shot down a Su-25 fighter bomber Russia near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

This claim was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (DPSU) on Sunday (29/10/2023).

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the claims.

“An anti-aircraft missile fired by border guards from a portable complex hit an air target,” DPSU spokesman Andrii Demchenko told online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

“The enemy plane started emitting smoke, started losing altitude, and disappeared over the horizon,” he said.

According to estimates by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was the 321st Russian plane shot down since the war began.

More than five months after Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive in other regions, Russia appears focused on completely encircling Avdiivka in a bid to capture the long-contested strategic town in the nearby Donetsk region.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, has met with the president of the European Parliament; Roberta Metsola, at last weekend’s summit of national security advisers in Malta.

The meeting was to discuss Ukraine’s progress in fulfilling the European Commission’s seven recommendations needed to start EU accession talks this year.