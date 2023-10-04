loading…

Ukraine claims it hit S-400 missile systems with drones near Belgorod. Photo/Ukrinform

KYIV – The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims to have attacked Russian S-400 missile system by drone near the city of Belgorod.

The SBU’s claim was submitted to the Ukrainian state news agency, Ukrinform, on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

In the video circulating on social media, there were 20 explosions heard around the location of the S-400 and its radar.

According to the SBU, at that moment, the lights went out in neighboring settlements of the Belgorod region.

If confirmed, this is the second S-400 system attacked by the SBU in the past month. The first attack occurred in Yevpatoria on 14 September.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense units detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones in the border region.

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed by Russia.

According to the Missile Defense Project from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank, this missile system is capable of attacking aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and has terminal ballistic missile defense capabilities.

The think tank added that the S-400’s mission set and capabilities are roughly comparable to the US Patriot system.

Unlike some current Patriot interceptors, the S-400 does not use ballistic missile defense technology. But Russia is developing a new interceptor, the 77N6, which is believed to use strike technology to “kill” targets.

