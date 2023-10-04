loading…

Ukraine attacked three Russian regions with 31 drones, but all were shot down by Moscow’s air defense system. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

KYIV – The Ukrainian military has attacked three regions Russia with 31 drones, Wednesday (4/10/2023) early morning. However, Moscow’s military announced it had shot down all the drones.

Kyiv military officials said the 31 drone strikes were launched on Russian territory bordering Ukraine as a counteroffensive to gain momentum in the south.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system had shot down 31 drones launched by the Kyiv military in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones on his territory.

“Between 01.00 and 02.00 today, our air defense system was activated in Belgorod and the districts of Belgorod and Korocha. According to preliminary data, it was a drone attack. A total of 19 drones have crashed. “Damage from falling debris is currently being assessed,” he said.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Ukrainian forces also fired cluster munitions or cluster bombs at several villages in the Bryansk region overnight. According to him, there were no casualties in the attack, although several houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, one of the top generals in Kyiv, said in a Telegram post that Ukrainian forces had made progress in the Tavria sector.

General Tarnavskyi, head of Ukraine’s southern forces group, said his troops had carried out 1,198 tasks in the past 24 hours and that Russian troops had lost 261 people and taken 10 prisoners.

(but)