Ukraine admits the West is tired of supporting them. Photo/Reuters

KIEV – Getting financial support has become more difficult for Kiev as Western countries that support the country shift their focus to domestic problems and geopolitical tensions.

This was confirmed by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Marrakesh. Marchenko said Kiev will now have to make “twice the effort to convince its partners to provide support to us compared to the last annual meeting” in the spring.

“I see a lot of fatigue, I see a lot of weakness among our partners, they want to forget the war but the war is still going on, on a full scale,” the minister said, referring to the conflict with Russia.

Among the factors diverting Western attention from Ukraine, the official cited hostilities between the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, and the Israel Defense Forces. Many people fear that this conflict will spread to the wider Middle East region, disrupting the global economy as a whole, because this region is an important energy supplier and major shipping hub.

Marchenko also called next year’s elections in the US and Europe another distraction. He stressed that “shifting geopolitics and internal political contexts in various countries” made allied governments less focused on supporting Ukraine.

Kiev currently needs Western financial support to cover most of its budget spending needs of USD43 billion in 2024.

“We already have some commitments, such as $5.4 billion from the IMF program, and we expect commitments from Japan and the UK, and of course, we are counting on our main partners and allies, the United States and the European Union,” Marchenko said. Ukraine is also looking to restructure its international debt and secure new financing, the official said, without giving a time frame for when discussions with private creditors could begin.

Earlier this week, Marchenko wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ukraine had received $1.2 billion in aid from Washington, bringing US support to Kiev this year to $10.9 billion. The EU promised Ukraine $18.9 billion in aid this year, and Brussels is currently working on another 50 billion euro support package to be distributed from 2024 to 2027.

Additionally, Belgium announced earlier this week that it would transfer to Ukraine 1.7 billion euros worth of tax revenues generated from Russian assets frozen by the Euroclear clearing house. The move was discussed in Marrakesh, and according to post-meeting statements from G7 central bank governors and finance ministers on Thursday, the move is likely to be replicated by other Western countries, despite legal issues.

Marchenko said the decision showed that for Western countries, handing over Russian assets to Ukraine now “sounds like a plan.”

Russia strongly opposes the use of its frozen assets as aid to Ukraine, arguing that it is contrary to international law, calling it “theft”.

