British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly acknowledged that supporting Ukraine was difficult and painful. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – Minister of Foreign Affairs English James Cleverly admits that supports Ukraine is a difficult and painful thing. However, he warned London’s NATO allies against hesitation, stating that leaving Kiev now would cause bigger problems.

In an interview with media outlet The House on Saturday, Cleverly was asked to comment on the rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment in several Western countries. He acknowledged that helping Kiev was difficult and painful, noting that the conflict in general was putting pressure on countries around the world.

“However, if we do not continue to provide support to Ukraine, if we send a signal that the aggressor can prosper, then all the problems we face today will get worse,” said Cleverly as quoted by RT, Sunday (1/10/2023) .

He urged Western allies to overcome fatigue, which has become a major problem.

Commenting on former United States (US) President Donald Trump’s repeated promises to end hostilities between Ukraine and Russia within 24 hours, Cleverly said that the Republican politician did some very surprising and positive things with regard to international relations during his first term in office. White House.

The British minister specifically mentioned the Abraham Accords, which paved the way for the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Cleverly added that while he would be happy if Trump succeeded in securing a just peace quickly, this was not something London expected.

In a TV interview on Friday, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov lamented that Western countries supporting Ukraine had not made it clear whether they would support Kiev until they win the conflict or only for a limited period.

“No one can answer clearly what our victory means,” he claimed.