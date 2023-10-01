loading…

Britain opens up opportunity to send troops to Ukraine to provide training. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – The team English may be deployed to Ukraine for the first time to train the country’s army as on-the-ground training efforts between Kiev and its allies increase.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said in an interview with The Telegraph that he was discussing plans to mobilize the country’s troops with his military chiefs.

“I spoke today about the possibility of bringing training closer and closer to Ukraine as well,” Shapps told the British outlet.

“Especially in the western region of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things ‘in-house,'” he added as quoted by Insider, Sunday (1/10/2023).

The plan, as stated, marks a dramatic shift from the policy of Britain and Ukraine’s other allies who had rejected a formal military presence in the region to avoid direct conflict with Russia.

As well as offering training in Ukraine, Shapps said British defense companies such as BAE Systems were also moving manufacturing to the country. He hopes that this can also be done by more British companies.

“I’d like to see other British companies do the same,” Shapps said, according to The Telegraph.

“So I think there will be a move to get more training and production in the country,” he added.

Shapps also floated the idea of ​​the British Navy helping Ukraine in the Black Sea.