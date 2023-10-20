Whether or not you like the aesthetics of a car is purely subjective, but there are some cars that have not shone with positive comments on the lines of the bodywork even if they have found favor with many users: here are the cars considered ugly, ugly cars produced in Italy and around the world.

Ugly cars

Here are some models that over the years have made motor enthusiasts turn up their noses and which are considered the ugly cars

As for Italian cars, many Italian car manufacturers are known for their elegant and distinctive design. However, there are some Italian cars that, due to peculiar or questionable design choices, may not have been appreciated by everyone. Here are some examples of cars that have attracted mixed comments for its unique and unconventional design.

Fiat Duna (1985-1991): the Duna is a compact car model characterized by its squared and unharmonious lines, an iconic B-segment sedan. It was produced by FIAT in South America for a period ranging from 1985 to 2000. In Europe it was marketed between 1987 and 1991 (until 1997 for the weekend version). It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro at the Fiat Style Center in Turin and built at the Fiat Automóveis SA factories in Betim (Brazil) and Sevel SA in El Palomar (Argentina). The Fiat Duna, closely linked to the Fiat Uno from which it originates, is part of the broader FIAT 146 project.

The Fiat Duna was known as Fiat Award in Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, and as Fiat Award in Venezuela. The total number of Fiat Dunas sold worldwide is approx 2.8 million units. Of these, approximately 91,560 were sold in Italy, while the rest were sold mainly in Brazil (1.7 million) and Argentina (800,000), where the car was successfully produced and marketed. Followed by Turkey with 100,000, Poland 50,000, Greece: 30,000.

Rear view and squared trunk of the Fiat Duna

The car gained notoriety thanks to the optimization of internal space in relation to external bulk, its high level of comfort and remarkable robustness. It had a drag coefficient of 0.34 and was therefore considered one of the most aerodynamic cars in its segment for its time.

Fiat Multipla (1998-2010): the Multipla is a minivan car model produced by Fiat from 1998 to 2010. It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and is characterized by its futuristic and controversial design.

Fiat Multipla

In Italy, the Multipla was a commercial success, with over 120,000 units sold. The car was also sold in other European countries, including France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

See the used ads for the Fiat Multipla

Alfa Romeo Arna (1983-1987): the Arna is a compact car model produced by Alfa Romeo and Nissan from 1983 to 1987. It was designed by Pininfarina and is characterized by its anonymous and unattractive design. In total, just over 50,000 Arnas have been sold worldwide. Of these, approximately 30,000 were sold in Italy, while the remainder were sold in other countries, including Spain, Portugal, France and Germany.

Alfa Romeo Arna, among the cars considered ugly, ugly car

Then there are those that have not received much appreciation and some criticism like the

BMW Serie 3 Compact (E46): the 3 Series Compact (E46), a compact car model produced by BMW from 2001 to 2004, designed by Chris Bangle which is characterized by its squared and unharmonious lines especially at the rear.

BMW Serie 3 Compact (E46)

Among the ugly foreign cars there are the Pontiac Aztek (2001-2005): The Aztek is an SUV car model produced by Pontiac from 2001 to 2005. It was designed by Tom Peters and is characterized by its bizarre and impractical design.

Pontiac Aztek

Citroën Ami 6 (1961-1969): the Ami 6 is a family car model produced by Citroën from 1961 to 1969. It was designed by Flaminio Bertoni and is characterized by its square and not very aerodynamic design.

Citroën Ami 6 an ugly car for many but it had decidedly particular lines

SsangYong Rodius (2004-2019): the Rodius is a minivan car model produced by SsangYong from 2004 to 2019. It was designed by Ken Greenley and is characterized by its generous dimensions and eccentric design.

SsangYong Rodius

Nissan Cube (2008-2014): the Cube is a minivan car model produced by Nissan from 2008 to 2014. It was designed by Shiro Nakamura and is characterized by its square and futuristic design.

Nissan Cube

Kia Pride Wagon (1987-1994): the Pride Wagon is a family car model produced by Kia from 1987 to 1994. It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and is characterized by its anonymous and unattractive design.

Kia Pride Wagon

Then there are some cars that, due to bold or controversial design choices, have elicited varied reactions from the public and critics over the years.

The AMC Gremlin it is a car produced by AMC from 1970 to 1978. It was equipped with various engines, a 3.8 L six-cylinder in-line engine that delivered 91 HP of power; a 4.2L inline six-cylinder with 96-112 hp; a 5L, 122-hp V8 (through model year 1976); a 2 L, 81 hp Audi inline four-cylinder (from February 1977). The engine was mounted at the front, while the traction was at the rear. The gearbox was manual with three or four speeds or automatic with three speeds.

AMC Gremlin

From April 1970 to the summer of 1978, 671,475 Gremlins were assembled.

AMC Gremlin

The aesthetics of a car are often subjective and influenced by personal preferences. Automakers often try to balance aesthetic appeal with functionality and the technology needs of consumers. Furthermore, some cars considered “ugly” by some are instead appreciated by others for their originality of lines and innovation.

