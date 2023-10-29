When we talk about the search for extraterrestrial life we ​​often think of flying saucers and what we now call unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). However, it is possible that if we ever discover life outside the limits of our planet Let us find it where it arose, and not flying over our skies.

A few weeks ago the US space agency, NASA, published its report on UAP and in it it argued that the analysis of these phenomena had to begin to be taken seriously. But UAPs are one thing, ultimately unidentified phenomena and probably not related to the existence of alien life, and the search for life on other planets is another thing.

And this search has long been taken seriously by space agencies and researchers around the world. So much so that it has its own associated scientific field, that of astrobiology.

The name of this discipline is self-explanatory, but it does not make it easy to understand the diversity of questions it has to answer, the methods to be used or the possible impact of its findings.

If we start looking for life in other places in the universe, perhaps the first question that comes to mind is where? And the most repeated answer is: on Mars. Mars is the planet most similar to Earth in many ways within our solar system. Due to its size, its climate, geology and even its atmosphere, the “red planet” is, along with Venus, the most similar to ours.

Over the years, Mars has been the place of residence of extraterrestrials in the popular imagination, but it is also an important candidate for having hosted life, since it contains water deposits, remnants of a geological era in which the planet was partially covered in water.

Mars is the only place where we have looked for extraterrestrial life in situ. We did it through the Viking, and we continue to do it through the Perseverance rover, although the moment of truth will come when the Martian soil samples collected by the vehicle reach Earth.





Carl Sagan next to a scale model of the Viking probe lander. POT.

Venus is a certainly hostile planet, so much so that its surface exploration is one of the pending tasks of space agencies. The detection a few years ago of a gas with biomarker potential, phosphine, briefly revived the possibility of bacterial life proliferating on the planet. The study was mired in controversy and subsequent studies initially failed to find the gas. Although phosphine can appear as a result of biological processes, its existence can also be due to abiotic processes.

Over the years, other bodies of ours have attracted the attention of astrobiologists: the icy moons. We know of the existence of oceans of liquid water under the icy layers of some of the natural satellites of our solar system and we suspect the existence of many other seas and deposits of this type.

These moons could have all the “ingredients” for life. In addition to liquid water, these satellites could have hydrothermal activity capable of transferring thermal energy from the interior of the moon to the ocean and also generating geochemical processes that could, in principle, unleash abiotic processes that could culminate in the appearance of life. For astrobiologists it is not only interesting to know if there is life, but also to know the conditions under which it can arise.

Several moons of Jupiter and Saturn are among the candidates, as well as recently some of the satellites of Uranus. Enceladus is a good example of these. For almost a decade we have known that Saturn’s moon has liquid oceans, and since then we have not only detected hydrothermal activity, but also the key elements for life on Earth such as carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur.

A dwarf planet could even be added to these icy moons: Pluto. Pluto’s geology is more intricate than we thought, so this icy planet might still have something to teach us.

The search for life is not limited to the confines of our solar system. In recent decades, astronomers have discovered more than 5,000 exoplanets, planets outside our solar system. Our galaxy could contain millions.

Today we cannot examine exoplanets in search of biomarkers, but we can carry out habitability screening based on whether these planets are in the so-called “habitability zone” of their star, where liquid water can exist. We can also get an idea of ​​the size and composition of these planets.

How do you search?

Earth is the only place where we know there is life, that is why it is the first place of interest. We have to go back to the mid-20th century to find an early example of this: the Miller and Urey experiment.

The idea of ​​the experiment was to take simple compounds such as water, ammonia or methane as a simulation of Earth’s prebiotic conditions. They found that, by adding electrical energy, it was possible to create amino acids from these simple compounds.

Astrobiology work is not only experimental, it also has field work. Earth has numerous extreme ecosystems that allow astrobiologists to test the limits of life. Because the truth is that on our planet there are persistent organisms capable of colonizing from the bottom of the oceans (and beyond), to places with extreme temperatures.

Work done from Earth can also point outwards. An example of this is the SETI project.a project that shows that not everything in astrobiology is based on searching for microorganisms: researchers also want to know if intelligent life exists elsewhere in our galaxy and beyond.

For this search, radio telescopes are especially useful, antennas capable of capturing waves in and surrounding radio frequency bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. These radio telescopes have paved the way for countless discoveries in astrophysics and, perhaps, one day they will discover other civilizations for us.

Not all telescopes are on Earth: some of them are in orbit. Although telescopes such as Hubble or the James Webb (JWST) do not have the mission of discovering life on other planets, they can help us investigate the properties of exoplanetsallowing us to know key factors that allow us to get an idea of ​​its habitability.





(NASA/Unsplash)

Perhaps change will come in a few years thanks to a project still in its infancy: the Habitable Mindos Observatory (HWO). This project has some similarities with the JWST, but its function would be focused on the search for habitable planets in our galactic environment.

Going further, astrobiologists also have tools in the places they look. From probes like Cassini to rovers like Perseverance, dozens of vehicles have been sent to planets and satellites in our environment for your exploration. While any information can be useful, some of these vehicles are more or less specialized in the search for life.

An example of a mission focused on the habitability (present or rather past) of a planet is the Perseverance rover, tasked with investigating Martian geology in a crater shaped by water millions of years ago.

However, until now the only missions specifically tasked with the search for life have been the Viking ones. And there are those who have proposed the hypothesis that these probes found life on Mars… and destroyed it. At least in the sample that they analyzed unsuccessfully.

At the beginning we said that the name astrobiology was self-explanatory. However, we added, its scope went much further. understand the conditions under which it could have arisen life In other places it can also help us solve a question for which we still do not have a full answer: how life arose on Earth.

A recent example of this is NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which on September 24 returned to Earth with the largest sample of material belonging to an asteroid ever brought to our planet by a space mission. While astrobiologists from around the world wait to carefully examine the samples, preliminary examinations have already revealed that the asteroid Bennu, where the samples were taken, contains both water molecules and carbon fixed in organic molecules.





Regolith captured by the OSIRIS-REx probe. NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold.

Researchers speculate that some of the key organic molecules for life as well as all the water in our oceans They could have reached our planet through successive impacts of asteroids like Bennu.

But it is not only about knowing how life emerged on our planet, it is also relevant to learn how it evolved, what were the factors that contributed to the first appearance of complex forms of life, and also, ultimately, how intelligent life emerged. on the same Earth.

Until we have analyzed enough planets around us it will be impossible for us to know if the circumstances on Earth are the exception or the norm in our universe. Until then, any answer we give to the question of whether we are alone in our environment will be just a random bet.

In Xataka | Are we prepared to contact an extraterrestrial civilization?

Images | NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute / NASA/JPL-Caltech