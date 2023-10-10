Microids is back on show the gameplay of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolvesthe action adventure inspired by the manga of the same name by Gō Nagai, subsequently adapted into an animation series by Toei Animation.

The video game will follow the first narrative arc of the animated series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Microids lets it be known that the game will contain the musical themes of the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more engaging experience, as can be seen from the trailer above.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves will be available from November 14th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch, but this version will wait until 2024.

