Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo/Illustration

GROZNY – A fighter UFC from Chechnya ask permission from the regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov to fight in Palestine. He conveyed this in a post-fight interview at UFC edition 294.

In an emotional speech following his victory against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev (29) discussed the situation of various conflicts raging in the world.

“Friends, you know what is happening in the world right now. “I wasn’t happy in the home game this week, and seeing the kids dying,” said Chimaev, who is also known as Borz, as quoted by Russia Today, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The fighter, who immigrated to Sweden in 2013 and currently represents the UAE, thanked Chechnya and switched to his native language to greet Kadyrov.



Khamzat Chimaev. Photo/YouTube

“With your support, it won’t be a problem for me to fight in the octagon, and if you let me – I swear – I will be the first person to travel there (Palestine). I ask you, give me weapons and allow me to fight for Palestine,” Chimaev said, according to Russian news outlet RBK.

Kadyrov congratulated Chimaev via Telegram, and praised the fighter for strongly condemning violence against Gaza residents.

“Khamzat has shown how big the heart of a true Muslim is who longs for the brotherhood of the Palestinian people,” wrote the Chechen leader.

More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the Israel-Gaza conflict erupted earlier this month, following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel that sparked retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza.

