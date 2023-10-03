The Spanish newspaper had written about a new Champions League starting in 2027, very similar to the tournament that Agnelli and Florentino Perez wanted. Marchetti: “Surprised and amazed by what we read. We categorically deny it”

Fabio Licari

2 October – MILAN

“But if we are still working on the Champions League with 36 teams…”, Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA deputy secretary, smiles on the phone. He is referring to the Pais “scoop”: the most important Spanish political newspaper made a big mistake, “revealing” a non-existent secret project that is supposedly being discussed in Nyon. An even newer Champions League that should debut in 2027, at the end of the three-year period of the Champions League at 36. A tournament that would dangerously resemble the Super League of Real, Juve, and Barca. Structured into three series: Superliga, Liga Europea and Liga Aspirante. With 18 teams per series. Excluding two relegations/promotions from Serie A to B, naturally the place would be permanent. A UEFA Super League.

impossible because…

It’s actually just a good science fiction story. Otherwise they would have really gone crazy at UEFA. While they launch the new Champions League, which will debut next year, and are still looking for contracts to increase the prize money, what would be the point of thinking about changing? It would only serve to make the 36-man Champions League antiquated, to “kill” it before it was born. Second: it would be a total and unacceptable contradiction with the principles of the battle against Florentino and Agnelli who, originally, defended the “pure” Super League, with limited numbers, and then, having read the EU Treaty carefully, deviated towards a mixed system in which but, obviously, whoever carries the ball cannot not play.

the denial

All questions relating to the Super League will be answered by the EU Court whose ruling is long awaited (it could arrive between 6 November and 17 December, otherwise it will be postponed to 2024). Deputy secretary Marchetti responds to the Pais “scoop”: “We are amazed to read about this non-existent project that is attributed to us. We categorically deny and confirm that UEFA tournaments will always be based on national competitions: any format that involves the permanence of a club, regardless of the results in the championship, it cannot be taken into consideration because it would violate the principles of sporting merit. Furthermore, we have no intention of extending the European calendar to weekends occupied by domestic competitions.”

October 2 – 7.18pm

