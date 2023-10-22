Andrea Sottil spoke before the championship match with Lecce. A crucial challenge from all points of view, here are his words

Coach Andrea Sottil has prepared the championship match with Lecce which will be played tomorrow afternoon at the BluEnergy Stadium. Here are all his statements in view of the challenge that could be worth an entire season:

The presentation of the match

—

“I know how to recognize mistakes, I am objective and I know how to evaluate myself above all. We all want to win, but as I said some time ago, I ask you to love Udinese. We can go through difficult times, but I don’t see the catastrophe that some are portraying. Having said that, the team and I know perfectly well that we have to move up the table.” There was also an opinion on football betting.

Football betting

—

“They are not good for this beautiful sport that is football, but they didn’t disturb us much”. little. We want to arrive as ready as possible for the match.”

The opinion on Lecce

—

Here’s how the match against a tough team like Lecce will be approached: “Ua lady team, healthy, with strong offensive characteristics“. This is the idea of ​​the game that Andrea Sottil’s team will have: “I haven’t seen the national teams, some have never played and have only missed days of training. After two weeks the rhythm must be recovered. The injured must instead be managed.”

The return of all injured people

—

“To see you back on the pitch Keinan Davis and Adam Small machinesthey are continuing a recovery process and will be evaluated day by day.” He then spoke about Ehizibue and Semedo, specifying that it will take even more time to see them on the pitch and in high conditions.

