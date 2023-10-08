The draw in Empoli does not save the coach: the Pozzos evaluate the alternatives

Gino Pozzo, plenipotentiary of the transfer of Udinese and Watford, the other family club, is not experiencing, football-wise, one of the happiest periods. Yesterday the Hornets, who are aiming to climb back into the Premier League, snatched a draw at Cardiff City which, certainly, does not satisfy the Friulian manager based in London. The red zone is two points. The day before Udinese, kept under control on site by the parents, the general manager Collavino, the sporting director Balzaretti and the trusted man Vagheggi, drew on the pitch of Empoli who are one point down in the standings. Sottil’s team has already faced, away from home, the teams below them (also Salernitana and Cagliari) and achieved three disappointing draws. Which are added to those taken with Frosinone and Genoa at home. The picture is completed with the defeats suffered against Juve, Fiorentina and Napoli.

Yesterday morning Udinese underwent a cool-down training session on the Bruseschi pitches and went on holiday, given the break. The stadium was occupied by a thousand graduates with stadium cheering in the stands (4 thousand “spectators”) of family and friends for the third edition of Graduation Day in collaboration with the University of Udine. On Tuesday the team will resume work to begin, even if without many national teams, preparing for the very delicate match against Lecce scheduled for Monday, the 23rd. At the moment, Andrea Sottil will still be leading the training after the disappointing match in Empoli he declared that he “feels the trust of the club with which I constantly compare myself”. Naturally this is the case. But, instead, reflection is being made in the club and perhaps Gino Pozzo himself, also taken by the pain of Watford, has not paid particular attention to the situation. It’s easy for him to make a blitz in Udine at the beginning of the week to understand how things are going.

what’s wrong

In Empoli there was another step backwards. It’s not just the wings with Ebosele and Kamara who are struggling that are worrying. But it is the involution of the key man Walace, the delay of Pereyra, the lack of weight of Thauvin that ensures that Udinese produces little in attack. Only four goals, one on an own goal. Samardzic seems to be preaching in the desert. The idea of ​​increasing the danger with Pereyra as second striker and the inclusion of the young Pafundi as an attacking midfielder could be viable. Sottil is unable to remedy the situation and they don’t seem to follow him like in the first part of last season. Many names are circulating for a possible succession to him, but, probably, no one has fully convinced. Sottil doesn’t have a star salary. It is clear that if the Pozzos decide to change they must invest in a balanced, experienced technician with whom they aim to build, a word that technicians like so much, a project. Giampaolo? Simple? Currently free from contractual constraints. The two days of vacation will bring advice.

