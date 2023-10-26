The new Bianconeri coach, in his second experience on the Friulian bench, presented himself at a press conference to the media

Gabriele Cioffinew coach ofUdinese, he spoke at the press conference to take stock of the Friulian club. Having returned after the bad experience in Verona which cost him the dislike of the organized fans, Cioffi is ready to revive the fortunes of the Bianconeri. Here are his statements:

Are you excited about your return to Udine?

“The main emotion is obviously happiness at having had a second chance which in football is not easy. The first time can be luck, the second is not, I’m excited, I feel ready, obviously I’ve changed because a year is a long time, a year after a difficult season makes you mature. The desire is always there, I think it will be there until I have to raise my grandchildren.”

Cioffi on the match against Monza:

“I’m already expecting something from the guys today, to then arrive on Sunday to bring home points and reverse the trend. Let’s think about today, not about Monza. Monza is a team regenerated by Palladino, creating a mentality that I like, fresh, positive, which holds up in Rome for an hour of play even down a man. We must work hard from today to face the match in a more aware mental condition. As for the leaders, I saw Udinese and followed the whole Serie A, I don’t know that there are more than three or four leaders in the top teams. L’udinese li ha, Silvestri, Walace, Deulofeu, Perez, Pereyra, they are all leaders, then there are those with character and those who make the performance, but my job is to bring out the best in all of them, if we expect four men to lift the situation we are not there.”

“Apart in goal I think he can play anywhere, I didn’t talk to him yesterday because I saw him affected by the situation, I will talk to him today and see his feelings.”

Cioffi on the recoveries of Masina and Davis

“Masina and Davis are important recoveries. Adam has the radio, he communicates a lot, Keinan when I was in England in the Aston Villa youth team I followed him, he needs to be recovered, we are happy he is back.”

