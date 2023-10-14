The decline of the physical format in video games has accelerated in recent years and today the sales percentages of large companies are favorable for the digital format. Of course this leads us to think if at some point discs, cartridges or cards like those on Switch will cease to exist as a means of gaming, but in reality everything points towards the formation of a niche that will have its particularities, as pointed out Ubisoft.

Ubisoft addresses the controversial issue of video games in physical format

Within the framework of the approval and closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Ubisoft’s name stood out for its role as owner of the Call of Duty company’s cloud gaming business but only in the United Kingdom. Being an important part of the deal, the French company shared a publication with questions and answers on related topics and one of them has to do with the present and future of video games in physical format considering that fewer and fewer players consume them.

Video: Ubisoft: You will have nothing and you will be happy

Ubisoft thinks that the physical format will not disappear

In this regard, Ubisoft considers that there will not be a dramatic end to the physical format, but there will be changes regarding its forms of consumption: “there is a market for collector’s editions. There is the aspect of being able to obtain physical items and allow access for people They can easily buy a game in a store and give it to their friends or family. Some people will always want to own the physical disc. We just don’t think it’s going away. Could physical sales decrease over time? Sure, but will they ever go away? completely? No.”

A few months ago, Ubisoft was in the middle of controversy over this issue by updating its policies to consider closing a user account on its online platform which would result in the loss of all linked video games and content. Unfortunately, in the digital age everything comes down to the agreement between user and publisher and in the case of the former we only obtain the enjoyment of a license in exchange for money, not ownership, not possession. Hence there is still a certain value regarding physical video games but it is also true that in that case we obtain the base game that requires updates, that is, even on disk we depend on the Internet, online platforms, servers.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Assassin’s Creed won’t save Ubisoft

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News