Ubisoft is one of the companies in the world of video games that It has a greater range of sagas, franchises, individual titles and reach of all times. Although she has always been involved in controversies, some discontent on the part of the community and much more, it is worth mentioning to recognize her invaluable work in the video game industry.

An industry that is advancing, and that sometimes leave some games behind that have become (in the words of Ubisoft) “obsolete due to the technology that was used to create them.” In this way, for next January 2024, Ubisoft will close the servers of the following games:

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC

Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – MAC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – Xbox 360

Trials Evolution – PC

NCIS – PC

R.U.S.E – PC

Ubisoft will close some servers. This news mainly concerns titles from two generations ago, and for reasons of performance and space on servers, will finally be closed. This will indicate that their online modalities will no longer be available.

Technology advances, and on many occasions great titles fall into the hibernation of the old.

