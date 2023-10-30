“It is a necessity since the technology that powered these services has become obsolete,” the company explains.

Ubisoft says goodbye to 10 game servers

Ubisoft has announced that it will close online servers for some of its “old games” on January 25, 2024. In this way, up to 10 titles, four from Assassin’s Creed, will no longer be compatible with their online functions, which means that cannot be played online or connected with Ubisoft accounts.

Some of the titles affected by the changes had their online services disabled on other platforms as part of previous waves of “decommissioning” carried out by Ubisoft last year. “Dismantling such services for older games is not something we take lightly, but It is a necessity since the technology that powered those services has become obsolete“explained the company, according to VGC.

Ubisoft games that will close their servers in January 2024

Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – MACAssassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PCGhost Recon Future Soldier – PCHeroes of Might and Magic VI – PCNCIS – PCR.U.S.E – PCSplinter Cell: Conviction – Xbox 360Trials Evolution – PC

The bad news, which never comes alone, so it is worth remembering that Ubisoft has stated in its financial report for the first half of the fiscal year (from April 1 to September 30) that a game that was going to be released by the end of March 2024 has been delayedwhich could mean that Star Wars Outlaws will not be released at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the company relies on the “collector’s edition market” due to the drop in physical sales and has had to raise the possibility of being acquired in the future after the purchase of Activision Blizzard and a time in which Its stock price has fallen considerably after a wave of project cancellations and delays in future games. Will the closure of servers mean a new setback for the company?

