The company explains its position despite wanting to promote its Ubisoft+ subscription service.

Ubisoft will continue betting on the physical format

Ubisoft has started talking about the drop in physical sales detailing that it will integrate Activision Blizzard games into its Ubisoft+ subscription service, another example of how the digital market is eating into the traditional one, as more and more players are purchasing their games on digital platforms or subscribing to services that They allow you to enjoy a wide catalog of titles.

The Assassin’s Creed company has the right to have the Activision Blizzard catalog and its upcoming games on Ubisoft+ for the next 15 days, a clear sign of its commitment to streamingwhich today is booming in the video game industry after sowing an unprecedented change in television and cinema.

Chris Early, Ubisoft executive, has confessed that predicts that sales of physical games will continue to decline, but he doesn’t think they will disappear completely. “There is a market for collector’s editions“, confesses the company’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. “There is the aspect of giving away physical items and allowing access so that people can easily buy a game in a store and give it to their friends or family.”

The sale of physical games will not disappear, according to Ubisoft

“Some people will always want to own the physical disk. I just don’t think it’s going away. Do I think physical sales could decrease over time? Sure, but will it ever go away completely? I don’t think so,” concludes the vice president. The buying and selling of games, the closure of servers or the disappearance of stores is something that continues to make some players continue betting on the physical format, although these reasons are not mentioned by the company.

In an increasingly digitalized world, the physical format is losing strength, but Ubisoft trusts collectors, either because they want to expand their shelves with discs or because they want collector’s editions of their most anticipated games. Likewise, the company addresses the possibility of being acquired.

