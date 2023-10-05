Before its release and according to leaks, it was assumed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage could have DENUVO. However, some players who were able to obtain a copy of the game before launch through the creator program realized that they did not have it. This came as a relief, as it was expected that the new AC title would not experience problems associated with this software, which in most cases slows down gaming performance. But it was not like that.

However, Ubisoft being Ubisoft, implemented this protection via a 41.6GB one-day patch for PC, this without mentioning it in the initial update notes. This happened, to no one’s surprise, after most of the reviews for the game had already been published. As a result, some content creators who had not yet published their reviews were forced to stop due to apparent performance issues that arose after the patch was applied.

PC Requirements

AC Mirage, which was initially intended to be a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, arrives with an improved version of it, but in graphics it is ok. Your minimum PC requirements start with: Windows 10/11, INTEL® Core™ 17i7-4790K CPU (INTEL® Core™ i5-8400 for Intel® ARC™ with Rebar) / Ryzen™ 5 1600, Intel® Arc™ A380 Graphics ( 6 GB) / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (4 GB), RAM Memory 8 GB (dual-channel mode), VRAM 6 GB / 4 GB and available space of 40GB. You can find their other specifications on their page.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launched on October 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with an iPhone 15 Pro version coming in early 2024.

What is DENUVO?

Denuvo is a video game piracy protection technology developed by the Austrian company Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH. Denuvo works by inserting a series of protections into the game code, making it difficult for hackers to break it. Denuvo has been implemented in hundreds of games, including some of the world’s most popular titles, such as FIFA, Grand Theft Auto and The Witcher. However, Denuvo is not infallible and has been hacked on several occasions, and has also received criticism for spoiling the quality and performance of games.

