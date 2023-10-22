The Ubisoft writer unveils the logo and protagonist of the next Assassin’s Creed Red set in feudal Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red It is one of the next big releases of Ubisoft’s famous Assassins saga. In this sense, Assassin’s Creed has already shown us a great variety of eras in history. From the oldest Egypt with Assassin’s Creed Origins to Baghdad with the most recent title Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the saga has surprised us in many ways. One of the video games that is generating the most expectation is Assassin’s Creed Redof which we know that Its setting will be in feudal Japan., one of the most requested by fans. Leaks have pointed out the possibility of choosing between two playable characters, one of which will be a samurai.

Now, a writer involved in the game has just shown through his Linkedin page images of a female character wielding a katana, as well as the supposed logo, and rumors have spread on networks. The recent change of Ubisoft game writer, Pierre Boudreauon his Linkedin page, which was shared by the X account, Access The Animusquickly began to spread online.

The image in question advances a possible female lead. On the other hand, the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been a breath of fresh air for a franchise that urgently needed to be renewed. The new Ubisoft video game returns to the origins offering a much smaller delivery than the previous ones, just as we were used to with the adventures of Ezio or Altair. It is possible that Japan will follow in this wake.

Talking about Assassin’s Creed RedLittle is known about him. Assassin’s Creed Red has not yet announced a release date or details about the story and how it will be intertwined with the rest of the installments in the saga. However, this new Assassin’s Creed game is expected to arrive sometime in 2024 and the marketing campaign should not take much longer.

