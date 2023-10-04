Five former Ubisoft executives have been arrested by France’s Police Nationale following a year-long investigation into sexual assault and harassment at the company. Su Liberationa daily newspaper from beyond the Alps, two were remanded in custody today, while the other three were arrested yesterday.

Furthermore, among those arrested were there are the former creative director Serge Hascoet e former vice president Tommy François, who left the French publisher in the summer of 2020 following further cases of discrimination within the Parisian studio. According to Maude Beckers, the plaintiff’s lawyer, the attitude used by the company is systemic in nature.

