Five former employees of Ubisoft were arrested by French police, who are investigating allegations of sexual violence and harassment within the company.

As reported by Libération, three former employees were placed in police custody on Tuesday and two others were arrested today, October 4.

Among those arrested is the former creative director Serge Hascoetwho oversaw all of the company’s games as head of its influential editorial team, before resign in July 2020 after numerous allegations were made against him.

Hascoet’s right-hand man was also arrested, Tommy Françoiswho was vice president of editorial and creative services before his exit in August 2020 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The arrests follow complaints presented simultaneously in the summer of 2021 by the French union Computer Solidarity and by two victims on their own.

Following the complaints, the judicial police reportedly collected testimonies from approximately 50 current and former Ubisoft employees during a year-long investigation.

In October 2021, an anonymous survey of nearly 14,000 Ubisoft employees found that 20% of respondents did not feel “fully respected or safe in the work environment” and that 25% had witnessed or experienced incorrect behaviors at work in the last two years. The study was conducted by a third-party research firm, in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment, sexism and racism that have emerged over the summer.

In addition to Hascoet and François, other senior figures at Ubisoft who have resigned or been fired following the allegations include the director general of Canadian studios Yannis Mallatthe global head of human resources Cécile Cornetthe veteran creative director Maxime Béland and the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ashraf Ismail.