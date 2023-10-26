Ubisoft delays a game scheduled for March 2024 due to better-than-expected performance in recent months thanks to Assassin’s Creed and The Crew.

Ubisoft has published its financial results for the first half of the 2023-2024 fiscal year (between April 1 and September 30, 2023) with results above expectations and in which the launches of Assassin’s Creed Miragre and The Crew Motorfest stand out.

In fact, they have been so good that They have decided to delay a big game which was scheduled to exit in the remainder of the fiscal year (before March 31, 2023) to “maximize value creation.”

Ubisoft has not said what game it is. There is speculation that it could be Star Wars Outlaws, the open world game announced last No-E3 and that had no date, although it could be another unannounced game, perhaps even a Far Cry spin-off.

Ubisoft games for the rest of the 2023-2024 fiscal year

What we do know is that this delayed game was a “big game“, which probably excludes games as a free to play service.

Therefore, Ubisoft’s release catalog for the remainder of the fiscal year is made up of:

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Just Dance 2024 edition Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Skull and Bones Rainbow Six Mobile (free to play) The Division Resurgence (free to play) XDefiant (free to play)

Ubisoft had planned to release another big game in the remainder of the fiscal year, but this has been delayed due to the above-expected performance of new releases as well as its catalog, particularly previous pre-release Assassin’s Creed games. by Mirage.

Therefore, they are confident that they will achieve their expected revenue of €400 million without needing to release this game, allowing it to spend more time in development.

Whether this game was Star Wars Outlaws or an unannounced game we don’t know. For now, we can expect big releases like Avatar Fronties of Pandora in December and Prince of Persia in January.