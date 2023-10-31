Ubisoft has used AI-generated art on several local profiles shortly after causing layoffs in its communications and networking departments.

The art generated by Artificial intelligence It continues to be a topic of heated debate, especially due to the implications it may have for the future work of graphic designers and artists.

Things get especially tense when it’s not individuals tinkering with Dall-E, but rather megacorporations resorting to these techniques of dubious morality (and even more dubious quality) while making massive staff cuts, like Disney and now Ubisoft. .

Despite how much the techniques have advanced to generate images and illustrations created by artificial intelligence, using algorithms that study and copy thousands of images on the Internet, it is very easy to identify art generated by AI.

And that is what has happened with Ubisoft, which has published on two of its local accounts (Ubisoft LATAM y Ubisoft Netherlands) Halloween-themed Assassin’s Creed images to celebrate tonight’s party.

The fans, upon seeing the images of AI, have not taken long to criticize them for resorting to this type of cheap resources taking into account template for designers…especially in a year when they have made so many layoffs.

A month ago, they discovered that six members of the Ubisoft networks and communications department (including from Ubisoft Spain) had been fired to “evolve to a more centralized and effective model.”

First was the Ubisoft Latam account, which published an illustration of Ezio Auditore created by Midjourney.

In this tweet they recognized that the image was from #AI, but later erased, perhaps due to errors such as the character in the background on the right wielding a… mini sword? or the inexplicable figure at the bottom right, who looks like a rider fused with his horse.

Then it was the Ubisoft Nederland account that published an art to celebrate Halloween, and this has not been deletedat least as of writing these lines.

But fans have been very critical of this behavior by Ubisoft. Especially interesting is that it was the account of Ubisoft Netherlandswhose offices closed earlier this year (next to that of Ubisoft SpainItaly, Poland and the Nordic countries), laying off 60 people.