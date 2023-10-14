The soap opera has come to an end. Microsoft finally owns Activision Blizzard and all the franchises of the company led by Bobby Kotick, but there is an extremely important detail to take into account. The CMA has required Xbox to sell cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft for 15 years, so the French company can now make a move.

And through a statement, Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Ubisoft, has revealed that Activision Blizzard games will land on Ubisoft+ in the future. “Assume these rights allows Ubisoft to bring Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty to Ubisoft+as well as licensing streaming access for these games to cloud gaming companies, service providers and console manufacturers,” says the person in charge.

This means that Diablo, Overwatch and many other sagas will appear on the subscription platform. “We will take the time we need to ensure that the infrastructure fully supports the experience we want players to have,” says Early about a possible date for his arrival, which is still unknown.

The manager has been directly involved in the negotiations with Microsoft to sign this agreement and believes that, for those at Redmond, “it made sense that if anyone was going to be familiar with the space and know what the value would be for the transmission, it would be us.” . It should be noted that we are not only talking about current titles, but The purchase of the rights is limited to Activision Blizzard video games for the next 15 yearsas well as DLC, expansions and various add-ons.

As if that were not enough, Ubisoft indicates that they will consider granting access to the cloud game of Activision Blizzard titles to third-party companies that request it.

“In our case, that’s something we’ll see as time goes on and things evolve. Our expectation is that they’ll be on Ubisoft+, and then we have the rights to be able to grant them individually to companies as well. Maybe there’s a company somewhere in the world. world that wants to grant those rights and add them to the streaming service that they have or start a new streaming service, and I think that’s going to be part of the fun of the next 15 or so years of how streaming evolves.”

