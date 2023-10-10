Ubisoft is allowing all players to try out one of their most recent releases: The Crew Motorfest.

Ubisoft It is one of the great publishers on the market, although it does not seem to be going through its best moment. The launches do not finish accompanying and projects like Skull & Bones continue to failso we must focus on more promising and long-term projects such as Star Wars Outlaws. During this year, the French company has been especially active, with the recent launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirageof which you can read our more complete analysis, which preceded a few weeks before The Crew: Motorsfest. A title that, in addition, can be played for free right now.

Thus, all those who want to enjoy Ubisoft’s proposal can do so during 5 hours, regardless of the platform you have. Thus, both on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and on PC, you can download this free trial of the proposal to see if it convinces you enough. A more than reasonable time to be able to explore most of your options and convince the playerssomething that apparently has not achieved the title in its early stages, so it may be the ideal option to give it a boost.

For now There is no end date offered for this free 5-hour trial of The Crew Motorfestso do not hesitate to give it a chance to find out what the new installment of Ubisoft’s driving saga has to offer you.

The Crew Motorfest, a step forward towards the concept of the saga

The Crew Motorfest tries to be a step forward in the franchise, and he achieves it quite successfully, although he probably lacks a lot of ambition. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the best driving games of the year, aiming to be the best if we talk about arcade driving, but it is not perfect by any means. Even so, his inspiration from the Forza Horizon franchise has served him well, collecting some of the aspects that made it great, but adapting it to what the previous installments of The Crew already offered uswe commented in our analysis of The Crew Motorfest.

In addition to this 5-hour free trial, The Crew Motorfest also currently has various discountsso if you are convinced by its proposal you can buy it cheaper than usual.

